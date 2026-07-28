Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,802 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 461,114 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $100,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6%

CVS opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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