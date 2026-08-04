Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,550 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 139,639 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,442 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company's stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.40.

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About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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