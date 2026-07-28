Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,448 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $103,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $862,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $6,478,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $519.13.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $356.83 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $405.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,405. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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