Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,417 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Markel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,888.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,903.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,939.97. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,719.41 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,054.50. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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