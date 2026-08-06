Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 485,245 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 622.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,258 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 485,245 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of DXC Technology worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DXC Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,744 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,029,966 shares of the company's stock worth $126,068,000 after buying an additional 258,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.44.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 28,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,062.80. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.9%

DXC stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.550-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

Further Reading

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