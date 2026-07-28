Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 91,060 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,109 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $157,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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