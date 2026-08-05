Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,335 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab was awarded a $397 million U.S. Space Force contract to develop, launch and operate Flatellite spacecraft for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s defense and satellite-systems business, provides additional revenue visibility and includes an option for more satellites. Rocket Lab awarded $397 million contract

Rocket Lab was awarded a to develop, launch and operate Flatellite spacecraft for the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s defense and satellite-systems business, provides additional revenue visibility and includes an option for more satellites. Positive Sentiment: The contract highlights Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated capabilities across satellite manufacturing, launch services and mission operations. The company plans to use its upcoming Neutron rocket, potentially supporting demand for the vehicle as it develops its medium-lift launch business.

The contract highlights Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated capabilities across satellite manufacturing, launch services and mission operations. The company plans to use its upcoming Neutron rocket, potentially supporting demand for the vehicle as it develops its medium-lift launch business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of Rocket Lab’s August 10 earnings release. Recent results showed first-quarter revenue of approximately $200.3 million , up 63% year over year, while analysts’ reported price targets have a median of $120, well above the recent trading level. Rocket Lab earnings expectations

Investors are also positioning ahead of Rocket Lab’s August 10 earnings release. Recent results showed first-quarter revenue of approximately , up 63% year over year, while analysts’ reported price targets have a median of $120, well above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space stocks also gained as traders awaited SpaceX’s first earnings report as a public company, creating favorable sector momentum for RKLB. Space stocks rise ahead of SpaceX earnings

Broader space stocks also gained as traders awaited SpaceX’s first earnings report as a public company, creating favorable sector momentum for RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s fundamentals remain a risk: the company is unprofitable, and investors continue to debate potential dilution and execution challenges related to the Iridium acquisition and Neutron development. In addition, reported insider activity shows extensive selling with no open-market purchases in the past six months, which may temper enthusiasm.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,830. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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