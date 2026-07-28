Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $115.54 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,353 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,610 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $115,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $288.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $295.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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