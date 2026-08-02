Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.67 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,468 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after buying an additional 127,022 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Franklin Resources worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $98,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,131,559 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $98,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,743 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 5,796,575 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $138,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,105 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,050 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $89,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Franklin Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat estimates: Franklin reported adjusted earnings of approximately $0.72 per share, above the $0.66 consensus estimate and up from $0.49 a year earlier. Revenue reached about $2.28 billion, exceeding the $1.76 billion estimate and increasing 14.3% year over year. Franklin Resources Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Franklin reported adjusted earnings of approximately $0.72 per share, above the $0.66 consensus estimate and up from $0.49 a year earlier. Revenue reached about $2.28 billion, exceeding the $1.76 billion estimate and increasing 14.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Record AUM and healthier flows: Assets under management reached approximately $1.79 trillion at June 30, supported by market gains and $18.4 billion of long-term net inflows. Western Asset Management’s $1 billion of long-term outflows represented an improvement over recent periods, suggesting better asset-gathering momentum. Franklin Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, AUM Hits Record High

Assets under management reached approximately $1.79 trillion at June 30, supported by market gains and $18.4 billion of long-term net inflows. Western Asset Management’s $1 billion of long-term outflows represented an improvement over recent periods, suggesting better asset-gathering momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns supported the investment case: Franklin repurchased 10.4 million shares for $348.1 million and returned $521.5 million to shareholders during the quarter, including dividends and buybacks. Franklin Resources Reports Quarterly Net Income

Franklin repurchased 10.4 million shares for $348.1 million and returned $521.5 million to shareholders during the quarter, including dividends and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate rebranding: The company will change its name to Franklin Templeton, Inc. on August 17, 2026, while retaining the NYSE ticker BEN. The change may improve brand alignment but does not directly alter operations or shareholder economics. Franklin Resources Rebrands as Franklin Templeton

The company will change its name to Franklin Templeton, Inc. on August 17, 2026, while retaining the NYSE ticker BEN. The change may improve brand alignment but does not directly alter operations or shareholder economics. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results and expenses remain concerns: Reported net income was $171.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, below the prior quarter’s $268.2 million and $0.49 per share. Higher expenses also tempered the otherwise strong quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franklin Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.12%.Franklin Resources's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report).

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