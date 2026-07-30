Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $46.90 Million Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,155 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Roblox worth $46,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 379.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 921,424 shares of the company's stock worth $53,102,000 after purchasing an additional 729,379 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 293,744 shares of the company's stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $12,884,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $961,461.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,277,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,718,301.15. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Buy rating reaffirmed: Roth MKM maintained its Buy rating on Roblox, providing support for the stock ahead of earnings. Roth MKM Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Roblox

Roth MKM maintained its Buy rating on Roblox, providing support for the stock ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings anticipation: Preview reports highlight strong user engagement and AI-related platform enhancements as potential positives. Investors will be watching bookings, user growth, spending and the path toward profitability when Roblox reports. Roblox Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Preview reports highlight strong user engagement and AI-related platform enhancements as potential positives. Investors will be watching bookings, user growth, spending and the path toward profitability when Roblox reports. Neutral Sentiment: Reports comparing Roblox with Playtika and unrelated news about Gaming Realms do not provide material new information about Roblox’s fundamentals or immediate outlook. Roblox versus Playtika Financial Review

Reports comparing Roblox with Playtika and unrelated news about Gaming Realms do not provide material new information about Roblox’s fundamentals or immediate outlook. Negative Sentiment: Continued securities litigation pressure: Several law firms reminded investors of a class-action lawsuit involving Roblox shares. The proposed class period generally covers purchases from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026, with an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices reference alleged investor losses and the impact of Roblox’s age-verification developments, potentially increasing legal costs, reputational risk and uncertainty. Hagens Berman Roblox Class Action Notice Bernstein Liebhard Roblox Deadline

Roblox Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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