Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $60.06 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,193 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 273,684 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $60,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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