Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.24 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,902 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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