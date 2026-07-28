Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $94.32 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,977 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Robinhood Markets worth $94,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 582,040 shares valued at $62,113,242. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is reportedly considering a partnership with Crypto.com to expand its prediction-market offerings. The arrangement could improve market reliability, broaden event coverage and allow Robinhood to capture more economics from the growing business. HOOD Eyes Deeper Push Into Prediction Markets: What Does This Mean?

Robinhood is reportedly considering a partnership with to expand its prediction-market offerings. The arrangement could improve market reliability, broaden event coverage and allow Robinhood to capture more economics from the growing business. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s blockchain strategy is gaining attention, with its Robinhood Chain reportedly ranking third among applications by weekly fees at approximately $25 million. Growth in real-world assets, meme coins and prediction markets could create additional transaction and platform revenue opportunities. Robinhood Bets on 3 Crypto Sectors as Blockchain Fees Hit $25 Million

Robinhood’s blockchain strategy is gaining attention, with its Robinhood Chain reportedly ranking third among applications by weekly fees at approximately $25 million. Growth in real-world assets, meme coins and prediction markets could create additional transaction and platform revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings, with investors looking for continued strength in stock and options trading. The prediction-market initiative offers a potential growth avenue, but any Crypto.com agreement remains unconfirmed and could face regulatory scrutiny. Robinhood to Report Earnings Tomorrow

Robinhood is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings, with investors looking for continued strength in stock and options trading. The prediction-market initiative offers a potential growth avenue, but any Crypto.com agreement remains unconfirmed and could face regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Analysts caution that weak cryptocurrency activity, rising expenses and Robinhood’s premium valuation cloud the outlook heading into earnings. The stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment if revenue or guidance falls short of expectations. Buy, Hold or Sell Robinhood Stock? Key Insights Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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