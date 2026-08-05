Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,790 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $7,303,060.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,238,646.60. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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