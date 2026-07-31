Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,482 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 105,556 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 597,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $56,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 434,393 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.62.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 17.50%.Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings and product development may support longer-term growth. Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish despite lower targets. TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Boston Scientific Stock?

TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is acquiring Penumbra. Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Lower guidance overshadowed the quarterly beat. Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus.

Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus. Negative Sentiment: WATCHMAN and electrophysiology headwinds are weighing on expectations. Softer WATCHMAN demand, competition and slower EP growth prompted management to temper its outlook. The company also faces a product recall and expects restructuring costs of approximately $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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