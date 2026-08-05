Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 150,909 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Pentair by 345.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 121,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $28,717,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pentair by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 7,037 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pentair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Key Headlines Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The earnings beat may be supporting the stock, although the company’s outlook remains pressured. Pentair: A Tough Quarter For Investors

Pentair’s latest quarterly results included adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. The earnings beat may be supporting the stock, although the company’s outlook remains pressured. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, and others—are soliciting investors for a securities class action filed in federal court. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent separate new lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Rosen Law Firm Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Holzer, Bernstein Liebhard, and others—are soliciting investors for a securities class action filed in federal court. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent separate new lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Investors have until October 2, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Pentair failed to disclose significant inventory destocking by channel partners in its Pool segment, which allegedly hurt sales and operating income. The claims cover investors who purchased securities between April 28 and July 14, 2026. The legal overhang adds risk of litigation costs, reputational damage, and further scrutiny of management disclosures. Holzer Pentair Investor Alert

The lawsuit and related investigations allege that Pentair failed to disclose significant inventory destocking by channel partners in its Pool segment, which allegedly hurt sales and operating income. The claims cover investors who purchased securities between April 28 and July 14, 2026. The legal overhang adds risk of litigation costs, reputational damage, and further scrutiny of management disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Reports also connect the stock selloff and investigation with the departure of Pentair’s chief financial officer. Revenue in the latest quarter declined 17% year over year, and third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08 suggests continued near-term pressure. Pentair Pool Inventory Investigation

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $113.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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