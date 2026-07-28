Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 151,748 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 151,748 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $197,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $900.20 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $970.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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