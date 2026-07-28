Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 67,839 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,880 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,839 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $399,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 718,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Family Manage LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 904 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company's stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 279.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,140.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,041.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here