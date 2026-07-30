Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,631 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,236 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of Post worth $45,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Post by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $113,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,993 shares of the company's stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Post by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,493 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 55.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,840 shares of the company's stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,990.35. The trade was a 29.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: The most recent reported quarter provided a favorable earnings signal: Post Holdings generated adjusted EPS of $1.94, above the $1.73 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.7% year over year. The earnings beat may continue to support investor sentiment. Post Holdings financial and earnings information

The most recent reported quarter provided a favorable earnings signal: Post Holdings generated adjusted EPS of $1.94, above the $1.73 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 4.7% year over year. The earnings beat may continue to support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $2.04 billion fell short of the $2.08 billion analyst estimate, indicating that the earnings outperformance was driven more by profitability than by top-line strength.

Revenue of $2.04 billion fell short of the $2.08 billion analyst estimate, indicating that the earnings outperformance was driven more by profitability than by top-line strength. Neutral Sentiment: At approximately 16.4 times earnings, Post Holdings remains valued below many consumer-staples growth companies, which could attract value-oriented buyers. However, its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38 highlights financial leverage as an ongoing risk.

At approximately 16.4 times earnings, Post Holdings remains valued below many consumer-staples growth companies, which could attract value-oriented buyers. However, its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38 highlights financial leverage as an ongoing risk. Neutral Sentiment: The stock remains below its 200-day moving average, while trading above its 50-day average. This mixed technical picture suggests improving short-term momentum but no confirmed longer-term breakout.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Post's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on POST. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Post from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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