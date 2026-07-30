Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of AGCO worth $57,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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AGCO Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.64.

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About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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