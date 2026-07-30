Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,560 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after buying an additional 13,581,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $218,817,000 after buying an additional 7,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after buying an additional 7,287,194 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026–2027 season. The approval supports continued seasonal vaccine revenue, although demand remains difficult to forecast. BioNTech and Pfizer Secure EU Approval for XFG-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine for 2026-2027 Season

The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026–2027 season. The approval supports continued seasonal vaccine revenue, although demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Québec selected Pfizer’s PREVNAR 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program. The decision could expand vaccine adoption and provide recurring sales support in the Canadian market. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec's Publicly Funded Pediatric Pneumococcal Immunization Program

Québec selected Pfizer’s PREVNAR 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program. The decision could expand vaccine adoption and provide recurring sales support in the Canadian market. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2027 Pfizer earnings estimate to $2.86 per share from $2.84. The increase, though modest, signals slightly improved confidence in the company’s future earnings trajectory. Pfizer FY2027 Earnings Estimate Update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2027 Pfizer earnings estimate to $2.86 per share from $2.84. The increase, though modest, signals slightly improved confidence in the company’s future earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating formulation and dosing for ibuzatrelvir, an oral antiviral candidate. The update advances development but offers no evidence yet of efficacy or commercial approval. Pfizer Fine Tunes Ibuzatrelvir Tablet in Completed Phase 1 Study

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating formulation and dosing for ibuzatrelvir, an oral antiviral candidate. The update advances development but offers no evidence yet of efficacy or commercial approval. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Pfizer to potentially beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by key products and cost or operational improvements. Investors are focused on whether management maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance of $2.80–$3.00 per share and addresses COVID-related revenue declines. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to potentially beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by key products and cost or operational improvements. Investors are focused on whether management maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance of $2.80–$3.00 per share and addresses COVID-related revenue declines. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious ahead of the earnings release because Pfizer must offset declining COVID-related sales and demonstrate progress in cancer, obesity and other growth areas. Uncertainty around guidance and the pace of its business reset may be limiting buying interest.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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