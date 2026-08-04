Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $388,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,010 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $516.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $287.64 and a 52 week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 492,833 shares of company stock worth $273,056,767 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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