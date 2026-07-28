Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,905 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $90,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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