Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 106,631 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,190 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 106,631 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $91,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 49.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus dropped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $291.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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