Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 21,243 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Planet Fitness worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the company's stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $2,611,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang.

Planet Fitness previously reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including $0.74 in EPS versus a $0.63 consensus estimate and revenue of $337.2 million versus expectations of $298.6 million. Revenue increased 21.9% year over year, providing a fundamental offset to the legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Rosen investor notice

Several firms—including Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Schall Brown & Schwartz, and others—are seeking investors who purchased PLNT shares from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiffs. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Levi & Korsinsky lawsuit notice

The lawsuits allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about membership growth, Black Card pricing, same-club sales, and the company’s three-year growth outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit announcement

Investor notices link the legal claims to a sharp prior selloff after Planet Fitness lowered its 2026 targets and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm. Reports also cite a marketing campaign that allegedly alienated casual gym-goers and contributed to disappointing membership gains during the key first-quarter sign-up period. Negative Sentiment: The expanding number of law-firm solicitations increases reputational and litigation uncertainty for PLNT. Potential financial damages, legal expenses, and continued investor scrutiny could weigh on the stock even though Planet Fitness is guiding to approximately $3.19 in 2026 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $109.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.5%

PLNT stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $231,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report).

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