Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,808 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,697 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $61,379,000 after buying an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.18.

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Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.13 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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