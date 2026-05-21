Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,262 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 3,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $799,682.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,628.97. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $538,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,523.26. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,899. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $213.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Quest Diagnostics's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Further Reading

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