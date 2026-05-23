Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,392,082 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,497,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,930 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $995,577,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $767,978,000 after acquiring an additional 997,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,510 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $363,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,769 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $321,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 3,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $799,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,628.97. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $1,146,115.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,841,227.62. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.7%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $213.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 9.07%.The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Wall Street Zen raised Quest Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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