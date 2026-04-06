Quilter Plc Buys 51,478 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.4% of Quilter Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $84,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $212.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

MRSH stock opened at $174.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.89 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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