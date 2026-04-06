Quilter Plc Grows Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 1,343.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,866 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 952.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DG opened at $119.80 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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