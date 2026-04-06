Quilter Plc Has $31.48 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,081 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,262 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc's holdings in American Express were worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.0%

AXP opened at $300.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a 200-day moving average of $346.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $393.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $352.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here