Quilter Plc Purchases 10,740 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $106,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $3,359,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Emerson Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.71 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here