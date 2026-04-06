Quilter Plc Purchases 37,366 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,069 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Quilter Plc's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.22% of Ares Management worth $113,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,080 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 716 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 117,705 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $102.29 on Monday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 319.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This trade represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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