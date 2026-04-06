Quilter Plc Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.09% of American Water Works worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,729,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. American Water Works's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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