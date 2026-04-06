Quilter Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,886 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 1.3% of Quilter Plc's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International worth $76,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock worth $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 175,637 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.47.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $332.05 and its 200 day moving average is $305.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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