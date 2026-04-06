Quilter Plc Sells 11,757 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,901 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Quilter Plc's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba rolled out its Qwen 3.6‑Plus AI model, positioned for developer and enterprise use with enhanced coding and agentic capabilities — a direct push to commercialize AI and expand cloud/AI revenue opportunities. Article Title

Alibaba rolled out its Qwen 3.6‑Plus AI model, positioned for developer and enterprise use with enhanced coding and agentic capabilities — a direct push to commercialize AI and expand cloud/AI revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips and that Alibaba (along with other Chinese tech giants) placed large preorders for Huawei’s next‑gen AI processors — a sign Alibaba is securing hardware capacity to scale AI services without relying on U.S. GPU supply. Article Title

Reports say Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips and that Alibaba (along with other Chinese tech giants) placed large preorders for Huawei’s next‑gen AI processors — a sign Alibaba is securing hardware capacity to scale AI services without relying on U.S. GPU supply. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba led a RMB 500 million financing round in StairMed, showing continued strategic investment activity and partnership building in healthcare/technology areas that could support long‑term ecosystem growth. Article Title

Alibaba led a RMB 500 million financing round in StairMed, showing continued strategic investment activity and partnership building in healthcare/technology areas that could support long‑term ecosystem growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights Alibaba’s shift to make AI more “useful” (developer tools and agentic workflows) rather than just bigger models — strategically sensible but execution‑dependent for monetization. Article Title

Coverage highlights Alibaba’s shift to make AI more “useful” (developer tools and agentic workflows) rather than just bigger models — strategically sensible but execution‑dependent for monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and reports note Alibaba’s Q3 results and AI chip pivot (including sourcing alternatives amid Nvidia restrictions) — important context for long‑term margins but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Analysts and reports note Alibaba’s Q3 results and AI chip pivot (including sourcing alternatives amid Nvidia restrictions) — important context for long‑term margins but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Discussion that Alibaba’s newer models remain closed‑source — could speed commercialization but may limit some community adoption; mixed implications for developer ecosystem. Article Title

Discussion that Alibaba’s newer models remain closed‑source — could speed commercialization but may limit some community adoption; mixed implications for developer ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show the stock recently slid (~‑1.4% on April 2), reflecting investor caution after mixed headlines and profit‑taking following prior rallies. Article Title

Market reports show the stock recently slid (~‑1.4% on April 2), reflecting investor caution after mixed headlines and profit‑taking following prior rallies. Negative Sentiment: Macro data (strong U.S. payrolls) pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, denting risk appetite and reducing odds of near‑term rate cuts — a headwind for growth and tech names, including Alibaba. Article Title

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $122.07 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $291.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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