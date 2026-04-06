Quilter Plc Sells 238,324 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 238,324 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.7% of Quilter Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quilter Plc's holdings in CocaCola were worth $99,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:KO opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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