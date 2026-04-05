QV Investors Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,620 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,118,587 shares of the company's stock worth $979,770,000 after purchasing an additional 259,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,853,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,348,000 after purchasing an additional 642,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,451,128 shares of the company's stock worth $215,993,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after buying an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.76.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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