QV Investors Inc. Sells 10,910 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Warrior Met Coal worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company's stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.3%

HCC stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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