QV Investors Inc. Sells 658 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,719,900. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,398.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3,618.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,712.37. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.AutoZone's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $28.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,020.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4,312.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Further Reading

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