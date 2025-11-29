QXO, Inc. $QXO Shares Sold by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP cut its stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,152,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,315,292 shares during the period. QXO accounts for approximately 33.6% of Finepoint Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 3.64% of QXO worth $455,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QXO by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,192,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484,977 shares during the period. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 acquired a new stake in QXO in the first quarter worth about $118,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QXO by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,246,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,670,000 after buying an additional 5,656,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QXO by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,608,000 after buying an additional 2,821,241 shares during the period. Finally, Catawba River Capital increased its stake in QXO by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,116,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 626,067 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QXO opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.78 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. QXO's quarterly revenue was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $28.00 price objective on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded QXO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

