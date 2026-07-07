R Squared Ltd Invests $896,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,880,742,000 after buying an additional 1,298,881 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,691 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 834,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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