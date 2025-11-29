Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 33,595 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Radian Group by 1,049.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The firm had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Radian Group's payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

