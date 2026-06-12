Raiffeisen Bank International AG Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,958 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 52,662 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. ASO GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 384,707 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $201,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 3.0%

SPGI stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $424.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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