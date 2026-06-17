Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires 730,171 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15,756.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 730,171 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $256,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $7,981,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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