Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,701,724 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6,661.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,757,295 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,701,724 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $707,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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