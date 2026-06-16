Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 252.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 164,784 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,190 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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