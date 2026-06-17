Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $113.16 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 248.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,905 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.4% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $113,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Article Title

Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Article Title

The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Article Title

Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Article Title

Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a “quiet new threat” to Lilly’s GLP-1 business, as employer coverage and access concerns could slow adoption or limit growth for its top-selling obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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