Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $18.43 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,353 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,642 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,110.56. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. The trade was a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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