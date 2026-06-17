Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 779,363 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BDX opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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